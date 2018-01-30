FIS U18 Speed Series starts off the season, January 29 to February 2, 2018.

COREY BULLOCK

Race season is underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, starting with the FIS U18 speed series.

The events are as follows:

The U16 Super G Races will be held February 5 & 6, 2018.

The Para Alpine World Cup Series (with live streaming and Crystal Globes) will be held February 7 to 11, 2018.

The NorAm Cup Finals are held from March 12 to 18, 2018.

The races will feature top athletes from 18 countries in both Downhill and Super G events. There will be more countries competing here in Kimberley than ever before.

The World Cup will see almost 200 people including athletes, coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists. That figure does not include the many volunteers that will also be in town. The countries competing include Australia, Austria, Chile, Spain, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, United States and Great Britain.

Alpine Canada is looking for volunteers in the form of hand/interval timing, scoreboard, gate judges, slippers and course workers. If you are able to volunteer for the FIS U18 Race Series, email Lynn Tuttle at lynntuttle@telus.net.

If you are able to volunteer for the World Para Alpine or NorAm Finals, visit and register at alpinecanada.org/volunteer.