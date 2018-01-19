Rec Rut Runners race series in full swing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The Thursday night race series has at least four races left, sign up now or drop in.

Every Thursday night from 6p.m. to 8p.m., Kimberley Alpine Resort, in conjunction with Kokanee, host the Rec Rut Runners race series.

The series is a challenging, yet entertaining, fun and social introduction to race gates, says Marketing Manager Megan Field.

“Wether you have race experience or not, Rec Rut Runners is all about friends, fun and ski improvement in the gates,” said Field. “There are awards, a video analysis and apres at the Stemwinder following the races as well.”

The series started on Jan. 4, 2018 and will continue until March 1, 2018, so there are four races left. The race track is on the main run, under the lights to lookers left.

Helmets are mandatory and skiers, snowboarders, tele-markers and sit-skiers are welcome to participate, so long as they are at an intermediate ability level. The cost is $75 for 6 nights or $15 for a drop in, not including the price of a lift ticket.

Register by calling the Winter Sports School at 250.432.0315 or drop in to the rental shop the night of the race between 5p.m. and 6p.m..

The remainder of the race schedule is as follows:

January 26- Dual Retro Dress Giant Slalom Race

February 8 – Kootenay Haus to Pump House – Thigh Burner GS Race

February 15- Dual Glalom Race

March 1 – King of the Hill -Dual Pro Slalom Race

Volunteers are always needed to help set up race gates, flags and to do time keeping/videography. If you want to volunteer, contact Field at mfield@skikimberley.com or give the hill a call at 250.427.4881.