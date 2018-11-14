Red hot Dynamiters continue to win

The Dynamiters have now won their past eight games. Outscoring opponents 42-9, while out-shooting them 338-165.

It was Family Night at the Dynamiter game last Saturday, as parents were recognized for all they do to keep their kids in the game. Right On Photography.

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to be red hot in the KIJHL as the kept their winning streak going.

The Dynamiters hosted the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday, and the Dynamiters did not bring their ‘A’ game at the start.

The Nitehawks held the Nitros to under 10 shots, and scored the first period’s lone goal.

“They made things very difficult in terms of us generating scoring chances,” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “They were a much more desperate team than we played in Beaver Valley.”

The Dynamiters were held to 10 shots in each of the remaining periods against the Nitehawks, but were able to squeeze in two goals.

“We were down, but we kept our pace,” defender Tyson Meier said. “It all turned out favour.”

Chase Gedny scored on the power play in the second. While Cam Russell took advantage of a turnover for the game winning goal.

“It was a pretty average game from us,” forward Brock Palmer said.

Adam Andersen made 22 saves in the win.

“Our goalies are playing shut down.” Meier said. “They are doing a good job. Our d-men are shutting it down too.”

Saturday night was parent night. After recognizing the parents and billets. The Nitros went on to blow out the visiting Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Keegan McDowell opened the scoring. But the Nitros peaked in the second, scoring five goals: Brock Palmer, then Mitch Fargey, followed by Braiden Koran, then Palmer again, and McDowell with his second of the game. After 40 minutes it was 6-1 Nitros.

“Getting two at home was pretty sweet,” Palmer said. “It was extra special to have [my parents] in the stands.”

In the third, the teams swapped goals. Brady Daniels and Russell scored for the Nitros, and this game ended 8-3 for the Dynamiters.

The game did take an ugly turn as there was a total 128 penalty minutes.

“We have a bigger, stronger, physical team this year.” Stuart said. “Other teams are sticking with their usual game plan of trying to intimidate us, but get frustrated when we are just as physical or more physical.”

Andersen was between the pipes again and made 25 saves for his 10th win of the season.

Up next is a road trip for the Nitros as they travel to Princeton on Friday to play the Posse, and then the Summerland Steam on Saturday.

“We need to keep it consistent.” Palmer said. “Now that we know what we can bring every night. As long as we are prepared for the game, and preparing the right way.

“If the team prepares the same way we have been, I don’t think we should have a problem this weekend.”

Meier added, “the start to our game is really important. If we can do that, then the other team knows we are not going to let up on them.”