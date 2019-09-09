Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle)

Charges have been laid after a referee and coach were assaulted during a kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge.

Police responded to the Crossings Ice Centre around 2 p.m. on Sunday, where a three-on-three tournament involving boys and girls between the ages of seven and 12 was taking place.

At the end of one game, a 10-year-old boy got into an argument with the ref.

The child struck the ref twice with his hockey stick, and the ref pushed him to the ice.

“At that point, a group of adults, including coaches and a relative of the 10-year-old player, came onto the ice,” police said in a news release on Monday. “A coach from the opposing team was shoved to the ground and the ref was punched multiple times by the player’s relative and a second man before the altercation was broken up.”

The boy was unhurt, while the ref and coach suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The relative was arrested, but the other man, a 36-year-old, took off. Police are still trying to find him.

Robert Farrell Creighton, 55, is charged with one count of assault. He was scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.

Tournament organizer High Performance Hockey said in a statement online said it’s important the ice rink be a safe place for kids.

“Actions like this have no place in our game,” the statement said. “We are especially disappointed to see an act like this occur.”

