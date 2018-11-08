Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin

East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this past weekend at the Kimberley Civic Centre where they hosted the Thompson Blazers. Saturdays game ended in a 4-4 tie, with Sundays game having the Ice take a 4-2 win to take 3 of a possible 4 points on the weekend.

Goaltender Elijah Paulson stole the show Sunday in net stopping 24 of 26 shots and received the “Power Fist” as the games MVP. While on the offensive end Donovan Anderson Tallied 2 goals in the 3rd including the game winner, earning himself the game puck.

Overall a great effort by the whole team. Midgets are away next weekend at a Bow Valley Tournament and then hit the road for some away games, next home action is December 8 & 9