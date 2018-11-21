Regional midget team continues to do well

The East Kootenay Midget Regional Tier 1 team was in Kelowna this past weekend where they beat the undefeated Central Zone Rockets.

Tying the first game 2-2 on Saturday with goals from Sam Daprocida and Cam Reid, Sunday saw the EK Ice come back after being down 2-0 after the first period, winning the game 4-2. Reid scored 2, while Gavin Kennedy and Lief Olafson each scored 1. The East Kootenay Regional Tier 1 team took another 3 of the 4 points on the weekend.

Side note: Donovan Anderson is leading the league in scoring with 13 points 6 goals 7 assists in 8 games while cam Reid is in second in the league with 12 points 6 goals 6 assists. The team is currently in 3rd place in the league only 4 points back.

The Midget Team has next weekend off and will head to Prince George on Dec 1 & 2 for games.