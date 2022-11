The U13 Cranbrook Regional Bucks were in Penticton this past weekend and came home with the win defeating Salmon Arm in the finals 9-2. Coaches: Carson Loftsgard & Colin Sinclair Players: Dryden Hanson, Ben Loftsgard, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Easton Armstrong, Ryder Magro, Beckem Goetz, Liam Roberts, Kane Corkie, Mateo Sinclair, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Memphis Martin, Carson Davis, Jacob Rogers, Max Parker, and Nixon McDonald