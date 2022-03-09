Registration open for 2022 East Kootenay Track and Field Club

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club (EKTFC) is back and registration is open for the coming season to join the Wolfpack, with the first practice of the year scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.

Practices will continue throughout the season on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are open to all athletes 6 and up, from Cranbrook, Kimberley and the surrounding area.

Steven Royers, head coach at the EKTFC, said that last year they had 37 registered, 15 of whom came from Kimberley. This year he’d like to see that number increase.

After a year of no competition and only practice due to COVID, Royer is also excited to announce that this year will also mark the return of the summer games. This year, 14 to 15-year-old athletes will compete and represent Zone 1 in Prince George from July 22 to 24.

In order to qualify to compete at the BC Summer Games, athletes must go to the BC Summer Games Zone 1 selection meet in Trail, B.C. on May 7, and finish in the top 2 in each event to qualify.

Royer added that he’s also pleased to announce that the BC Athletes have nominated him as the Zone 1 representative and so he will be overlooking and registering the qualified athletes in addition to attending the Prince George Summer Games.

Everything will be done in accordance with all current COVID regulations.

For more information or to register, you can search East Kootenay Track and Field on Facebook, or contact ektfc1@gmail.com



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

