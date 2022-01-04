Registration open now for 2022 Jeep Junior Free Ski Competition at KAR

Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced the return of an always popular yearly event, the Jeep Junior Free Ski Competition, which is scheduled for Jan. 21 to 23.

Competitors from all over the region get a chance to demonstrate their free skiing talents on challenging runs and are judged in five different categories: line choice, control, fluidity, technique and style/energy.

Registration can be completed at this link here or finding the Kimberley event on the map at freeskiers.org/events

The competition is an International Free Skiers Association (IFSA) junior regional event.

Due to uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers encourage registrants to check the website often for updates. Proof of vaccination is required for all participants aged 12 or over. Visit skikimberley.com/covid19 for there “Know Before You Go” guidelines.

You can also contact the event organizers at events@skikimberley.com for specific questions about the event, the schedule or cancellation requests.

There are three different age groups for the event, U12, 12 to 14 and 15-18. Back protectors and helmets are mandatory for all competitors. Registration is limited to the first 100 people to sign up and is on a first come, first serve basis.

Registration price is $89.25 and a valid IFSA Junior membership is required to compete. Coaches are also required to have an IFSA Coach Membership and hold L100 or L200 certification.

Registration check-in and inspection takes place on Friday, Jan. 21, qualifying on Jan. 22 and Finals on Jan. 23.