Registration open now for North Star Ski-Mo Race

It’s time once more for the annual North Star Ski-Mo Race, where alpine sport enthusiasts vie for a grand prize — a half-week trip to Boulder Hut Adventures next year, valued at $1810.

The race takes place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 in the Kimberley Alpine Resort plaza. Racers will make their way up the skin track along the Boundary run all the way to the Kootenay Haus, before transitioning out of their skins and skiing back down to the plaza.

The goal is to complete the whole race in under two hours.

All AT-gear, split boards, and telemark skis are welcome in the event, though cross-country skis are not. The event promises a friendly and fun atmosphere and encourages competitors to come dressed up as there will a prize awarded for the best costume. It’s also a great opportunity to introduce yourself to the sport.

Helmets are required and there is a mandatory safety meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the start line — make sure you come ready to race. Awards and prizes will be presented at the Stemwinder following the race.

Registration is open now and can be found by searching North Star Ski-Mo 2020 at www.skircr.com. Early bird registration is $20 or you can pay $25 the day of the race.

For more information contact 250-427-4881 or email events @skikimberley.com


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
