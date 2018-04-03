Revelstoke Grizzlies notch 4-1 Game 3 win over Kimberley Dynamiters

The Revelstoke Grizzlies enjoyed returning to the friendly confines of their own arena, and got on the win column Monday, April 2, with a 4-1 victory over the Kimberley Dynamiters.

As of press time, the Dynamiters held a 2-1 series lead in the KIJHL Championship Series, with Game 4 is set to go Tuesday night, April 3, in Revelstoke. Game 5 returns to Kimberley

On Monday, Joel Scrimbit opened the scoring for the Grizzlies at 15:19 of the first period.

Kimberley Mason Palaga responded in the second, but from then on it was Revelstoke with three unanswered goals — two in the second period from Jordan Rea and Clark Nelson, and an insurance marker from Tommy Bodtker in the dying minutes of the third.

The Dynamiters outshot the Grizzlies 41 to 34, and went one for eight on the power play. The Grizzlies went two for eight on the power play.

Grizzlies’ goaltender Giovanni Sambrielaz was named the KIJHL’s home star of the night; Mason Palaga was named the away star.