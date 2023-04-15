Revelstoke Grizzlies win big against Kimberley Dynamiters

The Grizzlies took their first win of the tournament with a 4–1 win against the Dynamiters

Bettenson, Gallo, and the rest of the Grizzlies celebrate against the Kimberley Dynamiters. (Matthew Timmins)

After a tough first game against the Oceanside Generals, the Revelstoke Grizzlies bounced back with an authoritative win against the Kimberley Dynamiters.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) champions fell to the Revelstoke Grizzlies 4–1 last night (April 14), on the second day of the Cyclone Taylor Cup. The Dynamiters won their first game of the tournament with a close game against the Delta Ice Hawks that required an extra frame to split the teams. With their backs against the ropes, the Grizzlies needed a big game on Friday, and the team didn’t disappoint.

The game stayed scoreless for almost half of the first period, but it was Carter Bettenson on an assist from Ethan Mattern that broke the game open.

Later in the period, Mattern would get a goal of his own to double the Grizzlies’ lead at 15:57 on an assist from Kesler Fyfe.

Less than three minutes later, Bettenson doubled his goals for the night to add a third for the Grizzlies on the powerplay. The Dynamiters sent Paradis to the box to serve a penalty for too many men on the ice. Bettenson’s goal was assisted by Brady Augot and Brandon Gallo.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents outraged, demand safety after Highway 1 crash

Despite the roaring start, the second period brought no goals, but more than half a dozen penalties split between the two teams.

Daniel Wittenberg got his chance early in the third period, expanding the Grizzlies’ lead to 4–0. His goal was assisted by Brady Schwab and Kesler Fyfe, the latter on his second assist of the night.

At 8:49, the Dynamiters got their first and only goal of the night. Campbell Maclean was the scorer, assisted by Cash Regan.

The score reflects the shot tally of the night, as the Grizzlies out-shot the Dynamiters 41–22.

The tournament schedule is unforgiving, so both teams will be back in action today (April 15). The Dynamiters play the early game at 1:00 p.m. against the Oceanside Generals. The Grizzlies face off against the Delta Ice Hawks tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The Ice Hawks lead the tournament so far with two wins. Revelstoke and Oceanside are tied for second and third with three points apiece, and Kimberley now trails with the two points they earned in overtime on Thursday.

READ MORE: Delta Ice Hawks win clash against Oceanside Generals at Cyclone Taylor Cup

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KIJHLKimberleyRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies