Rocky Mountain Rogues host Saratoga Cup in Cranbrook this weekend

Men’s and Women’s rugby teams are squaring off for prestigious trophy in Cranbrook for the 1st time

BC Rugby’s illustrious Saratoga Cup tournament is being held in Cranbrook this weekend, August 26 and 27.

Hosted by the home team, the 2021 and 2022 champions the Rocky Mountain Rogues, the tournament is taking place in Cranbrook for the first time, at the College of the Rockies field.

The 2023 Saratoga Cup features four Men’s teams competing for the Saratoga Cup, and two Women’s teams competing for the Women’s Saratoga Cup.

On the Men’s side, the defending champions Rocky Mountain Rogues, the Elk Valley Bulls, the Terrace Northmen and Vernon Jackals RFC, will play their respective semi-finals on the Saturday, with the winners advancing to Sunday’s final. Semi-Final runners-up will contest the third-place playoff on Sunday.

All matches will have 30 minute halves with 10 minute halftimes.

On the Women’s side, four teams were originally scheduled to compete, but Terrace RFC and defending champions Kamloops RFC have withdrawn from the competition. This leaves the Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC and Elk Valley RFC to contest the 2023 Women’s Saratoga Cup. The two teams will play a best-of-five series.

The Saratoga Cup is contested by teams from three regions: the Okanagan, the Kootenays, and the Interior. Contrary to the Island and Lower Mainland Rugby communities, these regions play their Rugby during the summer months on account of the challenging winter weather that they experience between Fall and Spring.

Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, August 26

10 am – Saratoga Women’s 7s Game 1: Elk Valley RFC vs Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC

10:30 am – Saratoga Cup Semi-Final 1 – Winner Okanagan Rugby Union (Vernon Jackals RFC) vs Runner Up Kootenay Cup (Elk Valley Bulls)

12 pm – Saratoga Women’s 7s Game 2: Elk Valley RFC vs Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC

12:30 pm – Saratoga Cup Semi-Final 2 – Winner Kootenay Cup (Rocky Mountain Rogues) vs Winner Central Interior Rugby Union (Terrace Northmen)

2:30 pm – Saratoga Women’s 7s Game 3: Elk Valley RFC vs Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC

Sunday, August 27

9 am – Saratoga Women’s 7s Game 4 – Elk Valley RFC vs. Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC

9:30 am – Saratoga Cup Men’s 3/4 Playoff – Loser Saratoga Cup Semi Final 1 vs Loser Saratoga Cup Semi Final 2

11 am – Saratoga Women’s 7s Game 5 – Elk Valley RFC vs. Rocky Mountain Rogues RFC

1 pm – Saratoga Cup Men’s Final – Winner Saratoga Cup Semi Final 1 vs Winner Saratoga Cup Semi Final 2

The Rocky Mountain Rogues will have food onsite and a Beer Garden with food and drinks to be purchased both Saturday and Sunday

There is a planned function on the Saturday night as well at the Curling Rink.