Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of play on one of the sheets due to a leak in the roof of Western Financial Place.

A parent of one of the competing athletes, who asked to remain anonymous, contacted the Townsman, saying that water was also dripping in the locker rooms.

On Tuesday, the first day of the six-day major curling event, the dripping water compromised the integrity of the ice on sheet E — consistent ice is critical to proper gameplay. A bucket was first set on the ice to catch the dripping water, which was quickly removed and replaced as sweepers went past.

READ: Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

The game on Sheet E — Joanisse vs. Longworth — was put on hold altogether until the Tardi vs. Thompson game on Sheet D concluded and the Sheet E teams moved over to finish their game.

On Wednesday morning it appears as play has resumed on Sheet E, with players competing under a temporary plastic sluice, diverting drip water away from the ice.

Rebecca Connop Price, communications and marketing manager with Curl BC said that the Cranbrook Curling Club has done an excellent job mitigating this issue.

The Townsman has reached out to the City of Cranbrook for comment.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships

Just Posted

Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of… Continue reading

Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships got underway in Cranbrook Tuesday, January 28,… Continue reading

Farm life: the little things

In celebration of the little things in life that bring us joy.

Kimberley Arts Council applying for CBT grant for mural installation at Centre 64

If the grant is successful, local artist Joseph Cross will be featured on the south wall of Centre 64.

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Most Read