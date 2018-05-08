Rota and Purdy retire from Dynamiters

We have the best fans in the league, says Rota

JOSH LOCKHART

Two local Kimberley Dynamiters players have decided to move on from hockey. Lucas Purdy and James Rota, both from Kimberley, have hung up the skates to pursue work and education.

Purdy played 106 regular season games and 29 playoff games with the Nitros. He scored two goals and 16 assists, adding one assist in the playoffs, while amassing 255 penalty minutes.

“My favourite moment as a Nitro was the last game in Revelstoke, for sure.” Purdy recalled “That’s an experience I’ll never forget and be able to look back on the rest of my life.

“Bringing home a championship and seeing the town rally around us was absolutely amazing. I remember watching games the last time the Nitros won and feeling the town come alive and it’s a pretty surreal experience to be on the other side of that.”

Rota represented the Dynamiters in 116 regular season games and 27 playoff games. He scored 10 goals and 33 assists, and added one assist in the playoffs.

Rota felt similar to Purdy about the highlight, “My favourite moment while playing with the Kimberley Dynamiters was winning the KIJHL championship.

“It was an unforgettable feeling to win the championship with the great group of guys we had and being able to bring it back to my hometown was special… We have the best fans in the league who stuck with us through thick and thin this year and I will always appreciate what the fans and this town have done for us.”

Dynamiters head coach and general manager coached Purdy and Rota for the past two seasons.

“When a local player dedicates three years to the Dynamiters everyone in the organization is very proud and grateful.” Stuart said of Purdy.

“Lucas worked extremely hard every day, truly cared about all of his teammates and always put the team first. It’s very rare for today’s athlete to posses all three of those qualities. Lucas is going out as a Champion and we all wish him the best.”

Stuart was impressed by Rota’s resiliency, “I’ve never seen a guy so unlucky with injuries as James was. Many players in his situation would have quit a long time ago out of sheer frustration, but James never complained or felt sorry for himself once. The toughness and perseverance he showed was impressive.

“Seeing him hoist the KIJHL championship trophy was very special for the coaches and players. Another local player that is a leader with strong character that we will miss. We wish James all the best after hockey.”

Playing for the Dynamiters and representing their own town is something neither player will forget.

“It was an honour to play for my home town for three years,” Rota said., “and to be able to play in front of the best fans in the league was amazing”

“Playing for my home town was an incredible experience and a huge part of my life I will never forget.” Purdy said. “Playing in front of friends and family every night is hard to beat. Growing up and watching the Nitro’s my whole life, it’s definitely been a goal to play for the Nitros since I was young and it feels incredible to be able to accomplish it.”

Both players leave the KIJHL as champions, and now pursue their off-ice dreams in education and work.