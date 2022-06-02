Selkirk celebrates another year in sports with athletic awards ceremony

Selkirk Secondary School held its annual Athletic Awards ceremony last Thursday, May 26 to honour outstanding student athletes.
Sr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Winter Knudsgaard with coach Clint Dolgopol
Sr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Sawyer McLaghlan with coach Scott Sharun
Jr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Eleana Closs with Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan
Jr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Aven Jowitt-Kittle with coach and Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan
Bantam Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Dentyn Drydale with Scott Sharun