Nick Mayne Memorial Award- Dedication to Athletics- Leif Jowitt-Kittle with coach Scott Sharun

Nick Mayne Memorial Award- Dedication to Athletics- Leif Jowitt-Kittle with coach Scott Sharun

Selkirk celebrates another year in sports with athletic awards ceremony

Selkirk Secondary School held its annual Athletic Awards ceremony last Thursday, May 26 to honour outstanding student athletes.

 

Sr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Winter Knudsgaard with coach Clint Dolgopol

Sr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Winter Knudsgaard with coach Clint Dolgopol

Sr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Sawyer McLaghlan with coach Scott Sharun

Sr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Sawyer McLaghlan with coach Scott Sharun

Jr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Eleana Closs with Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan

Jr. Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Eleana Closs with Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan

Jr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Aven Jowitt-Kittle with coach and Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan

Jr. Boys Athlete of the Year Award- Aven Jowitt-Kittle with coach and Athletic Director Vanessa Pavan

Bantam Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Dentyn Drydale with Scott Sharun

Bantam Girls Athlete of the Year Award- Dentyn Drydale with Scott Sharun

Previous story
Rangers rout Bolts 6-2 in Game 1 of NHL’s Eastern Conference final series
Next story
Oilers Avalanche series has an East Kootenay connection

Just Posted

Bowen Byram during his WHL days. Cranbrook Townsman photo
Oilers Avalanche series has an East Kootenay connection

Bailey Repp, Wildsight, communications specialist in an ancient inland temperate rainforest in the Seymour River in October, 2021. (Eddie Petryshen / Wildsight)
Wildsight receives funding for rainforest and caribou conservation project

Bill Murphy Memorial Award- Outstanding Student-Athlete (Athletics, Academics, Leadership, and Citizenship)- Abby Betker with coach Clint Dolgopol. Submitted photos
Selkirk celebrates another year in sports with athletic awards ceremony

Black Cherry Perry Mississippi Medicine Show plays Studio 64 June 17. Facebook File.
Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show coming to Studio 64