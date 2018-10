Selkirk hosted the East Kootenay Cross Country Zones on Oct. 9 at the Kimberley Nordic Club. Seven schools and 38 runners attended the event with great weather and participation. Congratulations to the following athletes:

Sydney Wilson (1st Sr Girls), Marielle Ackermann (2nd Sr Girls), David Howe (3rd Sr Boys), Darah Clarke (2nd Jr Girls), Sadie DeMars (7th Jr Girls) and Rylie Payne (9th Jr Boys).