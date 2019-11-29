The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team had a great season, culminating with a trip to Provincials. Submitted photo

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team finished their season last weekend at the Junior Invitational provincials in Surrey. The girls played hard all weekend winning two of their first three matches to make their way into the Championship side of the draw where they lost their final two matches to finish 13th in the tournament.

The girls had a fantastic season with a 59-4 record, six tournament victories, and a Zone Championship. Congratulations girls on such a great season.

