Selkirk Senior Girls Basketball team placed first at the Fernie Secondary tournament against 7 other teams from across the East and West Kootenays January 12 & 13.

Selkirk Junior Girls Basketball team placed 2nd at DTSS in Invermere January 12 & 13, winning two of their three games.

Selkirk will also be hosting a Senior Boys tournament this coming weekend, January 19 & 20.