The Selkirk Secondary Senior Girls Thunder Volleyball team is off to a blistering start this season with two tournament wins at Fernie and Mt. Sentinel.

The girls, coached by Clint Dolgopol, are currently 13-1 and are ranked 8th amongst AA size schools in the Province. Good luck the rest of your season, girls!

READ: Selkirk’s senior girls volleyball team wins Creston tournament



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter