Selkirk Sports School students take annual trip to Calgary

Sports School students took part in a skill development session with Calgary Flames skill coach, Darren Rommerdahl. Photo submitted

On Nov 19-20, the Selkirk Sports School hockey program students made their yearly trip to Calgary, where students took part in a skill development session with Calgary Flames skill coach, Darren Rommerdahl, attended a Calgary Flames game versus the Colorado Avalanche, and trained with professionals at Crash Conditioning. It was another memorable and influential trip, says teacher Carson Loftsgard.

The Selkirk Sports School is designed for the student/athlete.

The Sports School Hockey Program allows students to pursue their hockey goals and still attend school full time.

The program is open to students in grades 7 through 12, and grade 10 to 12 students also receive class credit towards graduation.

The students attend on ice sessions twice a week (once for grade 7), and also spend time in the gym.

The goal is to develop athletes with character

