The Selkirk Storm Senior Girls Volleyball team.

Selkirk Storm teams win zone volleyball championships

Two senior Selkirk teams went to zones this past weekend and both came back as winners.

Senior Boys Volleyball:

Congratulations to the Selkirk Senior Boys Volleyball Team for winning the AA Kootenay Zone Championships on the weekend in Castlegar, BC. The boys competed in a gritty match against Creston Valley with a convincing 3 games to 1 victory in the best of 5 final. Congratulations to CVSS on a successful year. The Storm Boys have earned the right to represent the Kootenay Zone at the AA provincials at the beginning of December! #stormpride

Senior Girls Volleyball:

Congratulations to the Selkirk Senior Girls Volleyball Team for winning the AA Kootenay Zone Championships on the weekend and earning the right to represent the Kootenay Zone at the AA provincials at the beginning of December! The girls, who are ranked as one of the top ten teams in the province, are hopeful to attend and represent Selkirk at the provincials.

