Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the Odlum Brown VanOpen semifinal with a 6-1, 7-5 win over France’s Gilles Simon Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)

Semifinal berth for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil in Vancouver

The tennis pro defeated France’s Gilles Simon in straight sets Friday night

A lengthy weather delay didn’t get in Vasek Pospisil’s way in quarterfinal action Friday night.

The Vernon tennis player faced off against former world No. 6 Gilles Simon of France on Aug. 19 — more than 90 minutes behind schedule due to rain — and earned a spot in the Odlum Brown VanOpen semifinals.

The 32-year-old was dominant in the opening set, winning 6-1. The second set was more closely contested with Simon pushing it to 5-5 before Pospisil took control of the last two games of the match.

The match, which was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m., took more than two hours and wrapped up just 15 minutes before midnight pacific time.

Pospisil, who now lives in Vancouver, said he had more gas in the tank this time around than in his previous match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

“I’m feeling a lot better today than the other day, that’s for sure. It’s still really physical, (the temperature) was cool, but obviously fielding all the points and playing so many balls, it’s really hard work out here and I’m sweating like an animal,” the 2013 VanOpen champion said post-match. “I’m just going to try and rest and get ready for (the semifinal) tomorrow.”

Pospisil will face another French national in the semifinals, world No. 64 Arthur Rinderknech, in the first meeting between the two. Rinderknech, the tournament’s third seed, punched his semifinals ticket with a win versus the defending VanOpen champion, Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania, in straight sets.

Pospisil and Rinderknech will get their match underway today (Aug. 20) at 3:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil headed to quarterfinal in Vancouver

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
