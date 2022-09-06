SingleTrack 6 comes to Kimberley this week

Two stages of the TransRockies Single Track 6 will be run in Kimberley this week

Submitted

If you notice a few more mountain bikers on the streets this week, it will because the TransRockies Race Series has returned to Kimberley to host two stages of its Singletrack 6 race.

Singletrack 6 first visited Kimberley in 2016 for a single stage. But the event will be adding a second this year citing Kimberley’s welcoming outdoor culture, an ever-expanding trail system and robust tourism industry.

“When we hosted our first Singletrack 6 stage in Kimberley back in 2016, we were hugely impressed with the quality of the trails and the local mountain bike community,” says Aaron McConnell, President of the TransRockies Race Series. “That, combined with the expansion of the trail network and Kimberley’s iconic Platzl—which makes for a great start/finish area—made increasing our time in town a no-brainer.”

Beginning September 6, Singletrack 6 2022 will kick off with two stages in Fernie, followed by two stages in Kimberley, and will conclude with two stages in Rossland. Event organizers pride themselves on showcasing the best singletrack Western Canada has to offer in new locations every year and Kimberley is no exception.

“We see Kimberley as an exciting, up-and-coming mountain biking destination,” notes McConnell. “It punches well above its weight when it comes to mountain biking and we’re stoked to show people from all over North America—and the world—just some of what this town has to offer.”

Being good stewards of the trails they use is important to the TransRockies Race Series. In recent years, event organizers have turned to hosting Singletrack 6 outside the busy summer mountain biking season to relieve pressure on trails during dry or busy periods. And $10 per day from each rider’s entry fee for Singletrack 6 will go to trail organizations in each host community to help them build and maintain trails.

On top of money for trails, Singletrack 6 will bring wider economic benefits to Kimberley as up to 300 riders, family members, crew and volunteers descend on the town from all over the world. Based on data collected from previous TransRockies events, the race is projected to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic activity for its host communities through spending on hotels, restaurants, shopping and other services.

“We’re excited to host the prestigious Singletrack 6 mountain bike race again this year,” says Don McCormick, Mayor of Kimberley. “Hundreds of riders from 11 countries ​will experience big rides over our broad range of trails. And having riders stay in our accommodation and eat in our restaurants is a huge benefit to the community. Another big bonus is the $10 per day per rider donation to the local trail groups.”

[TransRockies Race Series, www.transrockies.com, operates ten events, over 32 days annually, in the Western US and Canada. Specializing in multi-day and endurance cycling and running events, TransRockies serves over 3,500 participants each year. The organization has operated over 200 days of stage racing since it was founded in 2002.]