Ski racing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

It’s been busy on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort. The FIS Speed camp took place from Monday, Jan. 28 until Thursday, Jan. 30, and then FIS races from Thursday, Jan. 31 until Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The U16 Speed Camp begins today, Thursday, Feb. 7 and Friday, Feb. 8, followed by the U16 Super G races on Feb. 9 and 10. There has been downhill racing and night slaloms, plenty of thrills and a lot of smiles. More racing next week with the U16 Alberta Speed Camp follows on Monday Feb. 11 until Wednesday, Feb. 13.