SNAG program wraps up at Kimberley schools

For the second year in a row, Kimberley Golf Club (KGC) is hosting the SNAG program at Kimberley Schools.

Director of Golf at KGC, Simon Jones has been visiting elementary schools in Kimberley for the past three weeks to introduce golf to kids from Kindergarten to Grade 3. The program is brought to the schools by SNAG Golf, BC Golf, and Pacific Sport.

This year the program, which wrapped up this week, saw over 1000 kids in three weeks from Kindergarten to Grade 3. Jones says the goal of the program is to get kids interested in the sport, and have some fun along the way.

Last year KGC purchased the SNAG kits with the help of John Ought from BC Golf, and Pacific Sport, and Jones says they are perfect for introducing kids to the sport and offer a great system for teaching.