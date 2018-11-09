Snowmaking has begun at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort took to their Facebook page on Wednesday to announce that snowmaking has begun at the ski hill.

Marketing Manager at KAR, Megan Field says that the current weather is presenting ideal snowmaking conditions, specifically during the night when temperatures drop below zero.

“We literally started making snow yesterday,” said Field. “So we’re still dusting off the cobwebs, and right now our team is out their training and preparing for the upcoming season.”

She adds that the summer grooming program was expanded this year, and that the recent career fair was a hit.

“There’s a lot of great quality people in town right now and we’re lucky to have them,” she said.

As announced on KAR’s website, their tentative opening day is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Opening day will depend on weather and conditions, as always.

Last year the resort purchased a new snowmaker, which Field says has been worth the investment. This year they also purchased a “new to them” snowcat.

“We’re adding one new grooming cat to our fleet, plus the new cats are ‘tier 4’ innovative technology from Pinroth, meaning they meet the new emission standards for the U.S.,” explained Field.

Skiers and snowboarders can look forward to a few other new things this year, including the fact that KAR is now part of the Vail Epic Parks Pass.

RCR is joining the industry-leading Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning with the 2018-19 winter season, bringing the total to 61 mountain resorts around the world for skiers and snowboarders.

There is also a new First Tracks guided mountain tour, where Field says participants load at 8:15, get a run on the quad and easter chair and get to witness the beautiful sunrise.

Lastly, KAR’s partnering with Boulder Hut to offer one day heli-ski adventures for the first time. Get picked up at the resort by helicopter, drop in to Boulder Hut for the day, and heli home in the evening.

KAR’s sister resort, Nakiska, is now open with limited runs and hours. According to their Facebook page, as of Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, the resort in Alberta will be open Friday to Monday, with hours and runs posted on their website.

KAR has starting planning events for the upcoming season, with the Kootenay Zone Ski Race scheduled for both the 10th and 20th of January, and Community Day slated for January 13, 2019.

For more information and up-to-date announcements on their opening day, visit the Kimberley Alpine Resort Facebook page, or head over to their website.