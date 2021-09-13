Solid showing all around at Dynamiters main camp

The Kimberley Dynamiters had their annual main camp this past weekend, with a practice on Friday, Sept. 10, two games on Saturday and one on Sunday.

“I think the guys did really well actually,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “We put them through a pretty normal practice but because of smaller numbers they had to do a lot more reps than they normally do in a normal practise. So they were probably pretty tired Friday, but they didn’t really show it too much consistently over the three games in the next two days.

“I thought for the most part most of them are in shape and regarding the talent, the forward group is really talented this year and there was a couple nice surprises on defence on the weekend and so now we’ll see if some of those guys can carry it on into the exhibition season.”

READ MORE: Dynamiters camp set for Sept. 10, team signs on two more players

The Dynamiters will be practising this week and then begin a two-week exhibition season, which kicks off at home against Fernie on Sept. 17 and then at Creston on Saturday, Sept. 18.

After that the team will cut down to its final opening season roster.

Stuart said this year there were some pleasant surprises, namely in the talent demonstrated by the youngest players at camp, which bodes well for the future of the franchise.

“We had I think five or six 16 years olds out at camp and all of them showed well,” Stuart said. “They weren’t out of place. They’re not ready for the KIJHL yet, but they weren’t out of place at any time. So I thought the 2005-born kids did really well on the weekend and that was a very pleasant surprise and a good thing to see going forward in the future.”

The camp had nearly two teams worth of players and Stuart feels they are in good enough physical condition to start the season and that the recruits and the veterans alike showed well.

“We’re excited to get practice going tonight and the exhibition season going,” Stuart said.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter