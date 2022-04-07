Pictured are athletes (in yellow) Kendall Salanski (1st F2), Erin Thom (2ndF1), Jesse Jensen (1st M2), and Neil Rye (3rd M1); and coaches (in black) Misty Pagliaro and Bruce McKenzie. (Photo submitted)

Special Olympics skiers compete in first alpine competition in two years

On Saturday, March 12, four athletes and two coaches were off to Chilliwack (Sasquatch Mountain) for their first Alpine Competition in over two years. Their Regional Qualifiers scheduled for Kimberley Alpine Resort in March, 2020, were cancelled due to a fire which disabled the main lift. They were so happy to be able to compete this year, and appreciate all the efforts of Special Olympics BC to make this happen.

Pictured are athletes (in yellow) Kendall Salanski (1st F2), Erin Thom (2ndF1), Jesse Jensen (1st M2), and Neil Rye (3rd M1); and coaches (in black) Misty Pagliaro and Bruce McKenzie.

Just Posted

Stephen Joyce has been appointed seed orchard coordinator for the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada. Photo submitted.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation names new seed orchard coodinator

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct a prescribed burn near Quartz Lake in Premier Lake Provincial Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 if conditions allow it.
Prescribed burn in Premier Lake area this Thursday, April 7

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8