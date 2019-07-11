St. Eugene Golf Resort is hosting the 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Golf Open from July 12-13 where they have golfers from all over the world attending. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

St. Eugene hosts 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Championship

Blind and partially sighted golfers from all around the world are in Cranbrook for the championships

St. Eugene Golf Resort is playing host to the 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Golf Championships.

Golfers who are blind or partially sighted will be going head-to-head from July 12-13th to earn International Blind Golf Association world rankings.

Players come from all around the world take part in the championship, including some from Mexico and the United States.

The 2019 Third Biennial CCB-Vibe Ice Breaker Charity Tournament opened up the excitement on July 11 at St. Eugene Golf Resort to kick off a fun weekend for all. Teams took part in 18 holes with a shotgun start.

The championship itself run July 12-13 and everything ends on the evening of July 13 with an awards banquet.

Earlier this week many golfers played at the Western Canadian Championships at Bootleg Gap Golf Resort from July 9-10.


