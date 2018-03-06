Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Canucks star rookie Brock Boeser, is out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the third period of Monday night’s win against the New York Islanders.

It’s expected to take four to six weeks until Boeser sees a full recovery after sustaining a soft tissue injury and damage to his lower back, according to an announcement by the team Tuesday morning.

Boeser has provided hope for Canucks fans this season, who is the team’s leading scorer with 29 goals and 55 points and is second in the NHL rookie scoring race.

Injury update on Boeser, who will make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/BYaWlbTfAM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 6, 2018

Footage of the injury from the Monday night game shows the Burnsville, MN native attempt to hit Islander’s forward Cal Clutterbuck. His lower back collides with the edge of the gate of the Canucks’ bench, as Vancouver was changing lines at the time of the incident.

BOESER IS DOWN. I REPEAT. BOESER IS DOWN. pic.twitter.com/BfToG3rJjL — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) March 6, 2018

After laying on the ice holding his lower back for a few minutes, Boeser was seen being helped off the ice. He was then rushed to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Canucks are set to face the Pheonix Coyotes at Rogers Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

