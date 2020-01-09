The 2019 winning team from Pool B was the White Team from Kimberley, consisting of Dave White, Peggy Sorkilmo, John Sorkilmo and Jill White (Sumbitted file).

Still time to register for annual Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel in Kimberley

The event runs from Jan. 17 to 19, 2020.

Kimberley Curling Club’s annual Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel tournament is quickly approaching, and there’s still time to register for the three-day event.

The bonspiel tournament is held every year in January, with 20 teams competing from a range of places including Creston, Spokane, Cranbrook and Kimberley. This year’s event will take place from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19, 2020. The deadline to register is January 13, 2020.

READ MORE: Team Buchy takes home gold at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

Organizer Shiela Lucas explained that this is Kimberley’s longest running mixed bonspiel, and every year features a different theme. This year, the theme is music. Teams can dress up for all three days, or just Saturday night, for an opportunity to win best dressed.

Spectators are welcome at the event, and the bar will be open, Lucas says.

The cost per team is $280, limited to the first 20 paid teams. The fee includes at least four games, cash prizes, Saturday lunch and evening banquet with entertainment, and Sunday breakfast.

To register your team, visit www.curlkimberley.ca, email curlkimberley@gmail.com, or call 250-427-2591.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
