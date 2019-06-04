Still time to register for Round the Mountain

Submitted by Jim Webster

On Sunday, June 23, 2019 the Round the Mountain Trail and the Kimberley Nordic Centre will be the focus for over 700 runners, bikers, trekkers, kids and volunteers when the Round the Mountain Trail Festival returns for its 9th straight year. Since 2011 the event has been a fixture for both local and visiting athletes and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.

Round the Mountain’s combination of activities for all ages and abilities, a full day of music, food trucks, climbing wall, a silent auction and a post race beer gardens makes it unique amongst the many trail running and biking events that have come onto the scene since 2011. It is this festival atmosphere that helps maintain its popularity and attracts not only participants but those that want to come up and watch the racers and join in the fun.

With less than ten days before registration closes on June 13th, there is still time to register for the Trek, the 10K and 20K trail runs and the Junior Adventure Runners events. Organizers are once again expecting to see over 500 entrants with over 460 registered to date.

Providing the music this year will be newcomers Alderdash. Alderbash has been on the Kimberley music scene for the last year or two and thiswill be their first performance at the event.

Round the Mountain is truly a community event. Besides the co-hosting organizations: The Kimberley Trails Society, Freewheelers Cycling Club and the Kootenay Orienteering Club the event receives support from over 50 local organizations and businesses all supported by over 100 volunteers.

The event also has a number of long standing course records which, each year, a new group of athletes tries to better or near. But for most it’s just the sense of accomplishment they get from completing the course. Last year the event had particpants from the age of 2 to 75 plus.

Course Records:

10K Run Female: 46:14 (Gloria Westlake – 2015)

10K Run Male: 45:06 (Michael Meining – 2015)

20k Run Male: 1:21.34 (Jakub Sumbera – 2012)

20k Run Female: 1:30.28 (Nadyia Fry – 2012)

20k MTB Male: 1:12:59 (Craig DeMars – 2016)

20k MTB Female: 1:17:12 (Ali Wilson – 2015)

For more details and to register check in at roundthemountain.ca

Still time to register for Round the Mountain

Submitted by Jim Webster On Sunday, June 23, 2019 the Round the… Continue reading

