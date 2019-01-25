Team Buchy headed to BC Senior Curling Championship

Team Buchy is going to Trail for the provincial championships

Left to right: Tom Buchy (skip), Rob Ferguson (third), Dave Toffolo (second) and Darren Will (lead). Photo by Jessica Dempsey.

Team Buchy was one of two teams to qualify for the BC Senior Curling Championship in Trail.

The Kimberley team won their final draw in the Senior Men’s Kootenay Playdowns against Team Horning. The playdowns were held in Creston from Jan. 19-20.

Along with Team Buchy, Team van Yzerloo also made the qualifier for provincials.

The tournament will take place Feb. 19-24 with a chance to move onto the Canadian Seniors tournament.

Team Buchy is comprised of Tom Buchy (skip), Rob Ferguson (third), Dave Toffolo (second) and Darren Will (lead).

The team wanted to thank their sponsors Stephen Rota Management Inc., Assante Wealth Management, B & B Glass Windshield & Tires, ABC Country Restaurant, Kootenay Insurance Services, Remax Caldwell Agencies, Tyee Homes, Cap it Cranbrook, Kimberley Tourism, Heritage Inn, Melody motos and Coors Light.