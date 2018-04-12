Canucks’ forward Bo Horvat (white) will be ready to play for Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark next month (via @BoHorvat/Twitter)

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Vancouver Canuck’s forward Bo Horvat will be hitting the ice for Team Canada in this year’s IIHF World Championships.

Hockey Canada announced its official 2018 IIHF World Championship roster Thursday, naming the first 18 players set to compete in Copenhagen and Herning in Denmark from May 4 to 20.

This will be Horvat’s first time in the championship game after playing for Team Canada at the 2014 World Junior Championships.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, born in Coquitlam, B.C., along with Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, from Burnaby, B.C. were also selected.

Other WHL alumni with B.C. ties include former Kamloops Blazer Joel Edmundson and former Spokane Chiefs goaltender Darcy Kuempe.

The team will be led by former Spokane Chiefs head coach Bill Peters.

The management group responsible for the selection process of Team Canada was co-general managers Martin Brodeur and Sean Burke along with Scott Salmond, vice-president of hockey operations and national teams with Hockey Canada, who hails from Creston, B.C.

The roster is expected to grow in coming days as Hockey Canada finalizes the team.

Team Canada has won gold at two of the last three world championships, going undefeated during the 2015 tournament in the Czech Republic and shutting out Finland in the gold-medal game in 2016 in Russia.

Last year, Canada skated to silver after falling to Sweden in the gold-medal game in Cologne, Germany.

Canada’s first game at the 2018 IIHF World Championship is set for Friday, May 4 against the United States in Herning.

Preliminary-round games wrap up on May 15. Canada will also face off against the host Danes, Finland, Germany, South Korea, Latvia and Norway. The bronze and gold-medal games will take place on Sunday, May 20.

Previous story
Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Just Posted

Review: Selkirk’s Bring It On, The Musical

Comedy, singing, dancing, cheerleading, and a whole lot of attitude.

Lilith 2018 raises $8,730 for community

After a successful, sold out run of Lilith, the Lady’s Leg Dancers… Continue reading

A gift for Cominco Gardens

Kimberley FOCUS supports a number of different charities within the city. Last… Continue reading

Kimberley transit ridership steadily increasing

Kimberley City Council has approved the Annual Operating Agreement for the Kimberley… Continue reading

RDEK pursuing agreement with Recycle BC

Board of directors would like to have recycle depots at regional transfer stations.

Selkirk Secondary presents Bring It On, The Musical

Running April 11 to 14 at McKim Theatre.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

Most Read