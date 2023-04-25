The 2022/23 Kimberley Dynamiters Awards Ceremony

Most scholastic - Isaac Sommer. All photos courtesy of Jesse Heinrichs. Most Improved, February’s Player of the Month - Matt Fleet Most Inspirational - Kasey Miller Top Forward - Cash Regan Coaches’ Award - Carson Cleland. Top Goaltender - Trystan Self. 20-year-old Players - Trystan Self, Campbell McLean, Cash Regan, Jayden Kostiuk, Cam Reid and Ryan Bennett. Most Popular, Best Defenceman (team, division, league), MVP (regular season) - Cam Reid Unsung Hero - Conner Furukawa Rookie of the Year - Trey Stephenson. Leading Scorer, MVP (playoffs) - Campbell McLean. Most Sportsmanlike - Jayden Kostiuk. KIJHL Champions.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lot to celebrate at this year’s annual Awards Ceremony.

The event was held at the Kimberley Curling Club, hosted by long-time commentator Jim Scott and catered by Sinclair Catering.

Scott began by thanking the team’s board of directors, without whom, he said, the team likely wouldn’t have had the success they did this year.

Scott then said that he looked up the word resilient in the dictionary, and he said that beside it there was a picture of the Dynamiters’ logo. This was met with loud applause from all in attendance.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart then introduced his team.

Resiliency, as Scott aptly put, was something this season’s team had in spades. While they had to fight hard after Christmas even ahead of the playoffs, this resiliency was perhaps best demonstrated when they were down three games to zero in round two of the playoffs against the Fernie Ghostriders.

WATCH:

The Dynamiters pulled off the nearly unthinkable reverse sweep, winning the next four games, including a 1-0 win at home in game seven, perhaps the most electric and jam packed the Civic Centre had been in a very long time.

The Nitros then went on to win their next four playoff games, sweeping their series against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Then came the final round, and it indeed took all their resiliency to get the job done, but they did it. It took all seven games and some overtime, but the Dynamiters brought back the Teck Cup from their hard-fought battle in Princeton.

In total, the Nitros faced elimination in the playoffs seven times, and made it through each time.

The next stop was the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Revelstoke, and despite being as tired and run down as they were after such an intense post-season, the Nitros performed admirably and took home the silver medal.

Scott also recognized all of the billet families whose help makes Dynamiters hockey possible in Kimberley, as well as the myriad volunteers who were too many to name individually.

Scott also extended thanks to the Dynamiters sponsor base of over 80 different businesses.

Team president James Leroux then took to the stage, thanking the group of guys and commending them for having no quit in them all year and said the “entire town loves each and every one of them.”

He also acknowledged Scott’s amazing work, with all in attendance giving him a round of applause.

Stuart then returned to the podium, thanking Leroux and the board of directors saying, “success starts at the top” and that their immense amount of work allows the rest of the coaches to do their jobs and in this case, helped support the team on their way to becoming champions.

Stuart specifically mentioned billet coordinator Karrie Hall, whose job of moving players in and out is very difficult, but necessary to the team’s success.

Stuart also thanked the team’s staff, including the two qualified doctors Stuart said the team is spoiled to have on board taking care of the players.

He also thanked Chad Koran, who’s worked with Stuart for seven years and with the team for over a decade, as this was his last season with the team.

Stuart also acknowledged last year’s Volunteer of the Year Neil Rye for his endless dedication to the team.

The assistant coaches were all acknowledged as well, particularly Byron Garrels who this year took days off work, especially in the playoffs and Cyclone Taylor Cup to make sure Stuart wasn’t alone on the bench.

Stuart also thanked his wife and the wives of all the coaches, who support them all and allow them to pursue their passions, which often takes them away from home, particularly in the playoffs. Stuart joked he would have been in a lot of trouble had he not come home with the Cup.

Finally, the players. Several players and Stuart himself said throughout the playoffs that this was a team unlike any other. On and off the ice this team demonstrated themselves to be stand-up individuals and made their team and the City of Kimberley very proud.

“You showed everyone that with belief and focus on the present and sheer determination that anything is possible,” Stuart said. “Your refusal to quit, when it would have been easy to do so many times, is very remarkable and I hope you take that with you in your lives moving forward. Don’t ever quit.

“And believe, you never know what can happen if you believe in yourself and each other. And thanks for the memories. You earned the title of champions and I am very, very honoured to call myself your coach.”

Team Captain Jayden Kostiuk then said it was an honour to play with Kimberley for the past two years and that he’s made many great friends and memories along the way.

“To all my teammates and brothers I will never forget all the memories we made and the fun that we had,” he said. “That was the best group of guys anyone could ask for and I know I’ll never forget the wild playoff experience we had.”

Awards

Player of the month for February: Matt Fleet

Most scholastic: Isaac Sommer

Most Improved: Matt Fleet

Most Sportsmanlike Player: Jayden Kostiuk

Most Popular Player (AKA Fan Favourite): Cam Reid

Most Inspirational Player (voted by players): Kasey Miller

Unsung Hero Award: Conner Furukawa

Rookie of the Year: Trey Stephenson

Best Defenceman: Cam Reid

Best Forward: Cash Regan

Coaches’ Award: Carson Cleland

Leading Scorer: Campbell McLean

MVP (regular season): Cam Reid

Playoff MVP: Campbell McLean

League Awards

Top Goaltender: Trystan Self

Top Defenceman (KIJHL and Eddie Mountain Division)- Cam Reid

20-year-olds

Campbell McLean, Jayden Kostiuk, Cash Regan, Trystan Self, Ryan Bennett, Cam Reid.

