The bet is on; Kimberley and Invermere mayors bet on playoff series

Mayor Mary Giuliano from Fernie visited Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick in a Dynamiter’s jersey in 2017 to settle their bet after the Dynamiters dispatched the Ghostriders. Bulletin file

The Kimberley Dynamiters are in the second round of the KIJHL playoffs at the moment and it wouldn’t be a playoff series without a little back and forth between mayors.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Invermere Mayor Al Miller have a little side bet going on, and it’s going to result in one mayor being forced to promote the other’s team if they lose.

“The losing mayor has to wear the winning team’s jersey through a full council meeting, the first one after the playoffs,” McCormick said.

During his tenure as mayor, McCormick has made this bet a few times, and because of the success of the Dynamiters, he has never had to wear an opposition jersey. He hopes that tradition continues.

“I want to encourage everyone to come out to the games,” he said. “In a close game, a big, supportive crowd can make the difference, some come out to the games.”

