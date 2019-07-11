The Boys of Summer return for 2019 Baseball Reunion

The Boys of Summer are back. Last year’s Baseball Reunion of the Hobos, Dynamos, B. P. O. E. Angels, and Tempests was such a resounding success that the organizers Al Patterson, Al Jobe, and Bobby Muir are having another reunion party at the Elks Hall in Kimberley on JulyFest Weekend.

Former ball player Anthony Dransfeld says the party will take place right after the Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

“Some of the old ball players who could not get here last year are coming to renew acquaintances with team mates and their cross town rivals,” Dransfeld explained in an email to the Bulletin. “Tommy Orr, a very good player back in the day, is showing up, and Al Patterson who is driving in from Phoenix, Arizona as we speak.”

Larry Musser, who is a former short stop of the Angels and Bilco Copeland will also be there.

“I always enjoyed his sharp wit on the bench,” Dransfeld said.

Dransfeld was Colin Patterson’s understudy at 2nd base for the B.P.O.E. Angels.

“Colin was a really good player for us, both with the glove and the bat. So the summer of 1965 I sat a lot a lot, only playing when Colin was on afternoon shift. Our coach, John Mauk McKenzie would tell me, ‘Grab some pine son’, so I watched a lot of ball sitting with Puffer Muir, Carr Coldwell, Bilco, and the odd time Rokey. These were some very funny guys,” Dransfeld reminisced.

He adds that when Jerry Carter pitched for the Tempests, “riding the pine” was certainly not a bad place to be.

“He and his Tempest catcher Bob O’Brien knew exactly what pitches the batter could not hit. Together their IQ’s totaled about 1 Zillion. No kidding. I watched many a batter trudge back to the dugout, and put their bat back on the rack,” he said.

READ MORE: Gathering of past Kimberley area baseball greats to be held in July

For this years gathering, some of the baseball greats should turn up.

John ‘Shotgun’ Stone, Jimmy Crewe ‘the Cruiser’, Sammy Calles, Danny Calles, Jimmy Ratcliffe, Carlo Johannson, Bob ‘Nizer’ James , Danny Sullivan, Sully You, Bobby ‘Bop The Needle’, Neal , Ike Bodin, Mel Johnson, Norm Iverson, Colin Patterson, Al Patterson, and Ray Dube.

Dransfeld says the ball players who have passed away were truly amazing players and great great guys. They include Charlie McCarthy, Dave ‘Duffy’ Cupples, Alan Fabro ‘Fab’, Colin Fabro, Elgin Smith, Thor Sandberg, John Mauk Mckenzie, Moose Ronquist, Darryl Jarrett ‘Marv’, Ken ‘Cowboy’ McTeer , Les Lilley, Al Roamer, Grenny Musser, Trader Vic, Don Delaney, Chris Sorensen Senior, Bobby Cox, and Black Jack Neal all have passed on.

“Perhaps I have missed a few fellows, as we moved to Kimberley only in 1964. I apologize if I have missed anyone,” Dransfeld said in the email. “Before the advent of cable TV most everybody in town went to the Hobos Dynamos games watching Eric Bodin doing his thing on the mound, that is of course, if you were not working afternoon shift at the mine.

“Baseball was a very big deal in Kimberley back in the day, both Senior, Junior and Babe Ruth. The savviest ball player I saw in my time was Bob Nizer James, a catcher and a tremendous hitter. This year’s baseball get together should be great with lots of stories to share.I can hardly wait.”

He adds that is anyone has an Angels black and gold team jacket, he’d love to see it again.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter