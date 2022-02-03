The Calles family of Kimberley; a life in sports

ANTHONY DRANSFELD

As a teenage athlete growing up in Kimberley during the late 50s and early 60s, Danny Calles had a decision to make. Play Junior hockey for the Weyburn Red Wings in the Saskatchewan League, or take an athletic scholarship at Whitworth College in Spokane to play basketball and track and field.

In the end Danny chose hockey, following in the footsteps of his dad Sammy Calles Sr. who was born and raised in North Battleford Saskatchewan, before coming to Trail B. C. to play junior hockey. It was around this time that Sam met Ada public skating in Trail. The future Mrs. Calles had moved to Trail from England at the age of six.

Cominco soon called Sam with a job, and a hockey offer to play senior hockey. The New York Rangers of the NHL also invited Calles to their training camp in Winnipeg, Manitoba, expenses paid.

Mr. Calles, after conferring with the future Mrs. Calles chose Consolidated Mining and Smelting ( Cominco ) as his hockey destination. Calles was transferred to Kimberley and the Kimberley Dynamiters. Sam Calles Sr. turned out to be an excellent player for the Senior A. Nitros in the 1950s. Calles was a member of the high profile “ S I ‘ Line of Sully Sullivan, Sandy Sanderson, and Sammy Calles, considered by many to be the top line in the Western International Hockey League. Sullivan who had just returned from the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo, Norway, centered the line. Calles was a 1st team WlHL All Star in 1952 for the Dynamiters.

After retiring Calles gave back to hockey by refereeing in the WIHL for many years, and to prove he could also coach, Sam guided the Kimberley Midgets to the British Columbia Championships which they won as huge underdogs. The best athlete in the family though was probably Ada Calles , a World Class Curler who was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 1976 Among her many accomplishments, Mrs Calles was Canadian Champion twice, winning the Scotty Tournament of Hearts in 1973, and a 4-time British Columbia Champion.

THE CALLES BOYS

Danny Calles and his brother Sammy Jr were excellent baseball players for the Kimberley Dynamos, taking after their dad, who was an outstanding fastball and baseball player in his hometown North Battleford. Sammy Junior was a left-handed centerfielder, who ran like a gazelle, with an accurate arm. Just a terrific talent. We played with him on the B. P. O. E. Junior Angels, and it was easy to see the guy had professional potential. A complete baseball player. Sammy was also a very gifted badminton player. The Pittsburgh Pirates came to town to scout Alan Fabro.(Fab signed with them, while Sam Calles Junior took a baseball scholarship in the USA, got his degree and played semi pro ball in Alaska during the summers.

Brother Danny Calles while not flashy , was an excellent third baseman, who hit for average.. At 6 feet 2, he was pretty agile at the hot corner. Danny went to the B.C. Provincial High School Curling Championships where he lost in the semi finals 4 years in a row. Calles picked up curling from his Mom Ada.

Hockey though, was destined to be Danny’s game. Calles played left wing for the Nelson Maple Leafs, who had the coolest uniforms in the Western International Hockey League (green with the big Maple Leaf.) Were they ever sharp.! Nelson had a very strong Club, led by Murray Owens, a mercurial talent. Owens was probably the best skater in the WIHL at that time. Adolph Tambellini of Trail and Wally Souter of Kimberley were right there too. The Maple Leafs had some terrific players, Mike Laughton, Patty Laughton, Buck Crawford, Brian Russell, Leroy Mowry, Dan Calles, Hughie Hooker, Don Burgess, Carl Chawacka, Peter Vipond, Howie Hornby ( always up there in League scoring) Shorty Malacko, Johnny Fargher, Corky Agar, Teddy Hargreaves,, Bryan Lefley,, Bob McIvor, and the ultimate free spirit the late Gary “Magoo” McQuaid. Their Goaltending was outstanding; Jim Letcher, and Billy McDonnell. Danny Sullivan came later after his Pro career had geared down as did Hamel, who went on to the NHL after Nelson. Ernie Gare Coached them. To have a roster spot on the Nelson Maple Leafs, you had to be a pretty good player. Nelson got Calles from the Prince Albert Raiders of the Saskatchewan League . The Nelson Maple Leafs had Jack James, Peter Godfrey, and Art O’Brien running their hockey operations, good hockey men. They stayed at our North Star Motel, so I knew them a bit.

DAN CALLES… I saw Danny play a number of times for Nelson, I did not know him, but I knew his brother Sam and his Dad Sam Senior. One distinct thing I remember about Danny was, he kept getting better every season, a pretty good skater for a big fellow, patrolling left wing. Dan played four seasons with the Nelson Maple Leafs, before moving to Calgary to finish his University Education, play hockey for the University of Calgary Dinos under Coach Al Rollins ,a man who knew something about hockey. Al won the Hart Trophy Most Valuable Player in the NHL for Chicago Black Hawks in 1952- and the Vezina Trophy for the Toronto Maple Leafs before that. Al liked what he saw in Dans game and recruited him.

After graduation Danny began his career as a teacher in Calgary, doubling as a School Coordinator for the Junior A Calgary Centennials, and somehow found time to get a double Masters Degree at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Never a guy to sit around in summer, Calles drove a Greyhound Bus for 20 years, out of Calgary, with Kimberley’s Bobby Dixon, Thor Sandberg and Stormy Normy HiStead .

Sam Jr. has been living in Everett Washington where he is School Curriculum Coordinator for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, a position Sam has held for over 20 years, He teaches School as well.. Sam is married to Lee, a top notch Bridge player. The Calles boys have kept the family home on Buchanan St Kimberley for 70 years.

As Dan said, “Kimberley will always be home to Sammy and me.”

A ritual for the Calles Brothers is skiing at Kimberley Resort in January and February. The boys are very noticeable on North Star Mountain in their bright yellow jump suits. At 78 plus, both Danny and Sam show no signs of slowing up.

By the way Ada Calles is ranked right up there with Sandra Schmirler (The Curler ) and Jennifer Jones. Ada ( a third ) curled with Ina Hansen, Blanche Musser, Isabell Leith, Joyce Bell and May Shaw.

The six of them were the very best in Canadian Womens Curling for many years (with time off for babies). reaffirming Kimberley’s position as a sports town. No family from Kimberley B.C. ever accomplished more in Athletics, then Sam, Ada, Dan, and Sam Jr.. Danny Calles is retired from teaching and lives here in Kimberley

Sadly Sam and Ada have passed on.

Athletes tend to have long memories, and Dan Calles is no exception. Playing basketball for Selkirk High School, at the B C High School Championships„ held in Vancouver in 1959, small but mighty Selkirk made it to the Finals against powerhouse Gladstone High of Vancouver. With seconds to go Kimberley was ahead by 1 point, Gladstone came down the floor and scored with 4 seconds to go to steal the win.

SAMMY CALLES BASEBALL Playing Junior Baseball in Kimberley for the Angels, you could see this guy was a special player. Outstanding speed , playing centre field, with a cannon arm ( he threw left handed ) Calles chose a baseball Scholarship at Columbia Basin College in the U. S. A. , where Sammy attained a Teaching Degree.