The East Kootenay Track and Field Club is ready to return to practice. EKTFC file

After having to pause last season due to the pandemic, the East Kootenay Track and Field Club will return to the running track this year, announced Head Coach Steve Royer.

“I’m happy to announce track practices are back. We are not allowed to host track meets, but can practice April to June,” he said.

Registration to join the Wolfpack is now open. It’s great training for swimmers, hockey and soccer players, gymnasts and more.

Athletes age six and up in the Cranbrook Kimberley area are welcome to register.

Practices will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 6, 2021. all COVID-19 BC Athletic training protocols will be followed. Practices will be held at the College of the Rockies track in Cranbrook.

To register, email EKTFC1@gmail.com

READ: East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter