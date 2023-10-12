The Kimberley Alpine Team is gearing up for another great season

SUBMITTED

The Kimberley Alpine Team (KAT) is gearing up for another season of skiing programs for youth, including Entry Level/Nancy Greene (ages 5-9), Alpine (ages 10-16), and Freestyle (ages 10+). This year KAT is excited to welcome a new program director, David Nighswander, who will be overseeing the three programs, events, as well as coaching within the alpine discipline.

David comes from many years of ski racing and coaching in Ontario and has decided to call Kimberley home for the winter seasons. Taking over the Freestyle head coach role this year is long time KAT freestyle coach, Madi Amy. Madi has been involved with the freestyle program of KAT for the past few years and the athletes of KAT are looking forward to her enthusiastic love of freestyle skiing.

In 2022, KAT was awarded the MacKenzie Top Peak prize of $50,000, an amazing gift after many years of hardship. Part of the prize money from Top Peak has been put towards a ski cross starting gate, as well as some preparation for a ski cross course at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

With the help of business donations from Lifetime Outdoor, KAT, along with Kimberley Alpine Resort, hopes to have this course running for the 2023/2024 season.

The course will give the opportunity for athletes to train in the ski cross discipline before competing at Fernie Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Alpine resort and will also be open to KAT athletes of all ages and disciplines, as well as times to the general public.

KAT has a long history in the community of Kimberley and strives to provide the foundation of friendships and a lifelong love of skiing. Programs with KAT remain open for registration until November 17th, 2023 and the Annual General Meeting will be on October 17th, from 6-8pm at Trickle Creek Lodge. You can find more information about KAT and all of the programs on kimberleyalpineteam.ca.

Reach out to admin@kimberleyalpineteam.ca if you have questions or if you are interested in coaching.