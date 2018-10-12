The Kimberley and District Community Foundation Community Grant Application 2018

This Fall the Kimberley and District Community Foundation is disbursing grants from our Community Fund, the Kootenay Savings Community Fund and the Theresa Cundiff Memorial Fund. During this round a total amount of $23,000 will be awarded among successful applicants.

Applications are accepted up to November 2/18 and are available on line at kimberleyfoundation.ca and at Kimberley City Hall. Only groups/clubs with charitable status or eligible access to a charitable number will be considered. Applicants must come from the Kimberley zone of School District #6 (St. Mary’s Lake, Skookumchuk, Ta Ta Creek, Medowbrook, Wycliffe, Wasa and Kimberley).

Further details on eligibility requirements are available on our website above and advertisements in the Kimberley Bulletin.

Successful applicants will be announced in mid November and the grants awarded later in November or early December 2018.