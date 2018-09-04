The Kimberley Dynamiters lose exhibition game 7-5

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters played their second exhibition game this past Saturday in Invermere against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

For the Rockies, this was their fourth preseason game, posting an 0-1-2 record.

After the first 20 minutes, the Dynamiters were up 2-1, with goals from Bryce McDonald and Ryan Bennett.

In the second, the Rockies took a 3-2 lead.

Then in the third, the scoring erupted for both sides. The Rockies scored four, while the Nitros scored three. Goals were scored by Brock Palmer, Cole Jensen, and Brandt Bertoia.

By the end of the game, the Rockies would win 7-5. Brett Anderson and Ethan Mclhaney shared goaltending duties.

Assistant coach Jeff Keiver said that it is important to understand what a team is trying to get out of an exhibition game. For the Nitros it was just an evaluation of individual talent, and they rolled all their lines.

“It was just an exhibition game, so we are just looking for players to show what they’ve got. It’s more of an evaluation.”

“You can’t put too much into what the outcome is of an exhibition game.”

Keiver was pleased to see the veterans stepping up to make plays and to contribute. He also added, “It was nice to see our younger players who are trying to make the team, giving it everything they had.

“It was their last chance to make an impression on the coaching staff, before we have to trim down our final roster.”

The Dynamiters now get ready for their season and home opener. In practice this week they will be focusing on implementing their Systems. And then this Friday at 7:00 pm the Nitros host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at the Civic Centre.

“You can expect to see a bunch of fresh new faces,” Keiver said. “A younger team that is fast, likely with higher scoring games.”

MATCH STICKS: The Kimberley Dynamiters have signed goaltender Brett Anderson (‘00), and defenders: Fletcher Aleman (‘00), Cole Jensen (‘00), and Tyson Meier (‘00). All four joined the team after Junior A tryouts.

Most Read