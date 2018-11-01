The life of Dynamiter legend Ken Cowboy McTeer

ANTHONY DRANSFELD

I looked up Ken McTeer’s hockey stats on the internet the other day. It reinforced my opinion of just what a wonderful hockey player Ole “Cowboy” was for the Kimberley Dynamiters. The first thing that caught my eye was the Dynamiters defeating Lacombe Rockets in the Allan Cup Western Canadian Finals in 1964, in the final game held in Kimberley before 2100 fans at the Civic Centre. McTeer scored 2 goals and had 2 helpers, as the Nitros came back to knock off Lacombe after being down 2-0 in the best of 5 series.The Nitro Line ( Peacosh, Lilley, McTeer ) were on fire that final game, and that was not very good news for the Rockets.

In 1966 ( Dec.16th to be exact) the Western International Hockey League played host to the Moscow Red Army Selects in Trail B.C. The powerful Russian team had not lost on their tour in Canada, even beating our Canadian National Team twice, once in Toronto at Maple Leaf Gardens and once in Vancouver. The W.I.H.L President, Milo Fabro, saw fit to send the Nitro Line from Kimberley as a unit. Ken McTeer played a gem of a game, killing penalties, and setting up his wingers Dickie Vincent and Mex Peacosh for goals, besides scoring once himself. The W.I.H.L. won 8-6. I drove to Trail to see the game, and what a game it was. Bill Steenson and Sonny Perkinson were very good as a defensive duo that night, both were Dynamiter players on loan for the game. Cowboy McTeer was 2nd star.of the game.

In the W. I .H.L. playoffs that spring of 1966 Kenny McTeer personally dismantled the Spokane Jets in the final play off game, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists. I actually just read the Spokane newspaper account of that game last night on-line (simply google Ken McTeer Spokane Jets hockey )

During those years in the W. I. H. L. there was some excellent centre ice men, so being named to that position as an All Star was quite the honour. Adolph Tambellini Trail Smoke Eaters,Tom Rendall Spokane Jets, Dave Rusnell, Trail, Ron Huston Cranbrook Royals (W.I.H.L. Most Valuable Player 4 times) and Jimmy Chow (Spokane Jets ) were just some of the centres who competed against McTeer when he played for the Dynamiters. Cowboy was an All Star on 3 occasions, before he hung em up in 1968, his last season as Captain of the Kimberley Club, a position he held for many years.

Dickie Vincent ably stepped in to the Nitro Line when Les Lilley retired, and the boys did not miss a beat .

WHERE IT ALL STARTED

Ken McTeer was born on December 14th, 1933. Cowboy McTeer played his minor hockey in his home town of Calgary Alberta, playing Junior for the Calgary Buffaloes for 3 seasons. In 1951-52 he had 18 goals and 14 assists, ( gotta love that internet sports fans) His first hockey stop was Trail where Ken played for the Smoke Eaters for 2 seasons, before coming to Kimberley with Cominco ( then called Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company ). Now Cowboy always shot the puck really well, but he was a very very slick passer to boot. The year Peacosh amassed 118 points, Kenny McTeer was only a few points behind Walter in the scoring race. Mex could not have a better centre than McTeer, he would always find the open man. Les (Lights) Lilley fired over 50 goals that season himself. Kenny would put his pass on Lilley’s short stick, and the puck would be in the net in the blink of an eye.You had to see it to believe it.

One distinct memory I have of Kenny McTeer when he was Captain of the Kimberley Dynamiters, was how easy he made it look out there on the ice. I played in the Nitro Line Retirement Game in 1969, and really noticed what a smooth skater and puck handler he was. Cowboy had a built in ” hockey sense “. Ken took a lot of pride in playing the game of hockey, and it showed. He was a very clean hockey player, and disliked “crude” players. Spokane Jets had more than a few of those — remember Farmer MacDonald?

Ken got close to winning the Allan Cup a few times. In 1965 Nelson Maple Leafs picked up McTeer, Peacosh, and Steenson for their series against Sherbrooke, Quebec in the finals down east. They did not win there. In 1966 the Dynamiters had their shot against Drumheller, but were turned back by the Miners (and their amazing Goalie Al Rollins) who won it all that year.The Dynamiters were thwarted again.

British Columbia HOCKEY AWARD 1966-67 KEN McTEER, Awarded to a Hockey Player who for a period of not less than 10 Years, has performed for a Club registered in British Columbia Hockey ( Kimberley Dynamiters), who has exhibited clean and skillful play, value to the Club, and who has assisted in the development of minor players . By the way Frank “Sully” Sullivan won this award in 1953-54, and Seth Martin of Trail in 1964-65. Seth has a high regard for Ken McTeer, whom he had played with and against for many years during their careers.

DID I MENTION BASEBALL?

There are some old timers around Kimberley B.C. that would argue that Ken McTeer was a better centre-fielder for the Dynamos than he was a hockey player, and those guys saw him play both sports in Kimberley. High praise indeed. Cowboy was just terrific at chasing down fly balls, and had a pretty accurate throwing arm as well. As a hitter Ken batted for a high average, with some decent power too. His Nitro Line winger Les Lilley was the best in Senior baseball at pilfering bases. My dear friend Larry Musser Jr. was a 12 year old bat boy for the Dynamos, Muss is a pretty astute baseball guy ( and a former player) He remembered McTeer as an excellent “ballhawk”. Coronation Park in Kimberley was not the easiest place to play centre field due to its configuration. Ken “Cowboy” McTeer was top notch out there.

PERSONAL BIO

Ken was the Labatts Rep for many years in the East Kootenays, before becoming the Industrial Commisoner for Kimberley (which, basically brought new business to Kimberley.) Cowboy worked very hard at his jobs, just as he did in hockey. Ken McTeer has 2 sons, Terry who lives in Vancouver, and is a Pilot for Air Canada, and youngest son Pat who lives here locally and is the Golf Course Super at Boot Leg Gap Golf Course in Marysville.

Ken “Cowboy” McTeer a superb hockey player, superb baseball player, and a superb person for sure. He never liked the lime-light, just as in hockey, when Kenny would rather set up one of his wingers than score himself. That what is called an unselfish player. “Cowboy” stayed in Kimberley following his retirement, and has passed away here in Kimberley on October 26th 2018. Cowboy was 84, and the last living member of the Nitro Line….. Many Thanks to the Columbia Basin Institute in Cranbrook B. C. and the Kimberley Heritage Museum for kindly giving us this wonderful picture of Ken McTeer with his Dynamiter teammates.