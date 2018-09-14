The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan (right), 91, of Vernon, and Hildegard Buschhaus (90, from Vancouver Island North), who are competing in the 90-94 Division.

Raffan is competing in Discus, Javelin, Shot Put, Weight Throw, 4×100 metre Relay, 4×400 metre Power Walk and 4×100 metre Mixed Relay.

Buschhaus is competing in the 110 metre, Discus, Javelin, Shot Put, Hammer Throw, Weight Throw and Throws Pentathlon.

Barry Coulter photos

For Games results, go to http://www.55plusgames.ca/results/

Previous story
Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

Just Posted

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

55+ BC Games closing ceremony Saturday at 1:30 at Kimberley Conference Centre

Everyone is invited

Steven Royer running for Council

Local businessman Steve Royer has only lived in Kimberley for a couple… Continue reading

Wildsight’s 5th annual Harvest Party

Community potluck, zucchini races, fresh apple juice and more on Sept. 23 at the Open Gate Garden.

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Southeast Kootenay public schools going through a growth spurt

Ministry of Education tips one per cent enrolment increase at public schools in Southeast Kootenay

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Most Read