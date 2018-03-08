Third annual North Star Ski-Mo Race at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Participants have the chance to win a trip to Boulder Hut Adventures.

The third annual North Star Ski-Mo Race is quickly approaching at Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR), and participants have the chance to win a trip to Boulder Hut Adventures.

The race takes place on March 24 at 11a.m. in the KAR plaza. Participants will follow the skin track up Boundary to Kootenay Haus, then transition and race the gates back down to the plaza. All AT-gear, split boards and tele-mark are welcome. Helmets are required and cross country skis are not permitted.

Dressing up is encouraged, and there will be a prize for best costume. The draw prize includes a half week trip to Boulder Hut Adventures in 2019, worth $1695.

Early entry fee is $20, or $25 the day of. Tickets include a burger, beverage, and draw ticket for prizes.

Categories include youth (17 and under), male and female open (ages 18 to 49), and male and female masters (ages 50+).

To register, go online to skikimberey.com or visit Guest Services. To register on the day of, pop into Slopeside Cafe from 8:30a.m. to 10:30a.m.. There will be a mandatory safety meeting at 10:30a.m. in the plaza, and the race will begin at 11a.m..

Sponsors include Boulder Hut Adventures, Kootenay Mountain Works, Kimberley Orienteering Club, Spirit Rock Climbing Gym, Bohemian Spirits, Purcell Outdoors, Buckhorn & Main, Trickle Creek Golf Course, Kimberley Golf Club, Stonefire Pizzeria, Gym 67, Smith, Helly Hansen and Rossignol.