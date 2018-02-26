Three wins to start the playoffs for Kimberley Dynamiters

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to find success against the Fernie Ghostriders. The Nitros traveled to Sparwood to play the Ghostriders in Game Three.

As has been the theme for the past two games, the Dynamiters opened the scoring. This time it was Chase Gedny on the power play. Bryce McDonald then added another power play goal, giving the Nitro’s an early 2-0 lead.

The Ghostriders were getting their fair share of chances, outshooting the Nitros 16-10 in the first period.

Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said that his team settled in more in the second period and continued to press. That was noticeable in the shot total, as the Ghostriders did not get more than eight shots in the second, and nine shots in the third.

The power play kept being an excellent source of goals for the Nitros. Brett Roberts scored early in the second on the power play, and then Gendy added his second power play goal.

“There was no player in particular that stood out. Everyone played so well.” Stuart said. “If I had to pick one group, it was our special teams.”

James Farmer rounded out the second period scoring, adding a goal with 17 seconds left.

The Nitros continue to spread out their scoring, they have 10 players averaging a point or more in the series thus far. Stuart says that this has contributed to the teams success, that each of the top three lines has been the top line in the past three games.

The Ghostriders did fight back in the third, scoring two goals. It was the first time this series that the ‘Riders had outscored the Nitros in a period. For Stuart, and the Nitros, they are not concerned about that. One of the ‘Riders goals came on a 5-on-3, their second 5-on-3 opportunity of the game. As Stuart quickly said, “we had already put up five, we are not worried.”

Cody Campbell made 31 saves, boosting his save percentage to .924, while his goals against average have remained steady at two. Gedny was named the Away Star of the game, a later recognized as being Hot in the KIJHL for scoring two goals and setting up two others.

For Stuart, he was really pleased with Braiden Koran. The affiliate player had already played a game earlier in the day with his midget team, and joined the Nitros on an emergency basis. While he was held pointless, he played a critical role.

The Dynamiters now have a strangle hold on the series, and should expect Fernie to bring their best game on Tuesday in Sparwood.