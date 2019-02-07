Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Biega (55) celebrates with right wing Brock Boeser (6) after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews scored 3:21 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night for their season-high sixth straight win.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice before Toews ended it with his 24th goal to cap a flashy individual effort. Chicago’s captain skated in from the blue line, slipped past Christopher Tanev with a quick move and snapped a shot past goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker to tie it with 1:52 left.

Brandon Saad also scored and Dylan Strome had three assists for the Blackhawks, who have climbed back into the crowded fray for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Patrick Kane had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.

Alex Biega and Josh Leivo scored for the Canucks, who have dropped three straight and finished a four-game trip at 1-2-1.

Delia made 40 saves. Markstrom blocked 31 shots in his sixth straight start.

The Blackhawks went 2 for 5 on the power play. Chicago has scored with the man advantage in 15 of 17 games and converted 23 of 57 chances during the stretch.

DeBrincat has 28 goals, matching his total last season as rookie, and 10 goals in his last 12 games. The 21-year-old extended his point streak to seven games, with five goals and seven assists in the stretch.

Markstrom slouched to the ice after blocking a high shot by Toews with just over five minutes left in the first period but stayed in the game after skating to the bench during a timeout and getting treatment.

DeBrincat and Saad scored power-play goals 59 seconds apart late in the first to give Chicago a 2-0 lead.

DeBrincat opened the scoring during a 5-on-3 advantage with 2:01 left in the first. He beat Markstrom with a one-timer from the left side after taking Strome’s cross-ice feed.

Saad made it 2-0 from the crease when he converted a rebound of Brent Seabrook’s shot from the point.

The Canucks bounced back to tie it at 2 early in the second on goals 2:21 apart by Biega and Leivo.

Biega cut it to 2-1 at 2:20 of the period on a high shot from the blue line as Pettersson cut across the crease to distract Delia. Leivo then beat Delia on the glove side with a rising shot into the upper corner of the net from the left circle.

DeBrincat’s second goal, with 5:59 left in the second restored Chicago’s lead at 3-2.

Connor Murphy held in a loose puck at the blue line and swept a backhand pass down to Strome at the right side of the net. Strome fed a cross-ice pass to DeBrincat, who whipped in a one-timer from the left circle.

Pettersson’s team-leading 25th goal, fired from the top of the right circle, deflected in off the Delia’s mask with 1:52 left in the third to tie it.

Delia stopped Pettersson on a breakaway 1:13 into overtime.

RELATED: Oshie dominant as Caps beat Canucks 3-2

NOTES: Blackhawks F David Kampf will be out three to four weeks with a right foot injury, the team announced Thursday morning. He left in the first period of Chicago’s 6-2 at Edmonton on Tuesday and didn’t return. … Canucks D Alexander Edler missed his second game with a concussion after falling to the ice Monday in Philadelphia. … Canucks G Michael DiPietro, backed up Markstrom for a second straight game on Thursday after Thatcher Demko sprained his knee Monday in warmups and returned to Vancouver. Demko is expected to miss seven to 10 days. The 19-year-old DiPietro, called up from the Ontario Hockey League Ottawa 67s, tended net for Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championship.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Return to Vancouver to face Calgary on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press

