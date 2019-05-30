Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Just Posted

Kimberley resident asks City to install ‘community bear-proof bins’

Kimberley City Council discussed the letter at a regular meeting this week.

Kimberley resident calls for City-wide ban on plastic bags

Colleen Friesen has asked the City of Kimberley to spearhead a ban on plastics.

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs win Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year

Many know Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs for their involvement with the… Continue reading

From the Mekong to Cranbrook; a Master’s Journey

Joel Huncar Forty four years ago Songlith Singthong was clinging to a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council continues to discuss crosswalk petition

Council says they will look at solutions within next year’s budget.

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Most Read