Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

The Walnut Grove Gators, South Kamloops Titans and Kelowna Owls all left the provincial championships the same way the came in: with their No. 1 ranking intact.

Those three schools were crowned champions in their respective divisions as action wrapped up on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Gators, seeded No. 1, defeated Surrey’s Fraser Heights Firehawks 61-54 in the junior girls provincial invitational championship as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The first three quarters were back and forth with the score tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Gators led by one heading into the fourth quarter.

The senior AA girls final needed overtime but when all was said and done, the top-seed Titans prevailed 73-67 over the No. 3 GW Graham Grizzlies.

And the afternoon concluded with the No. 1 ranked Kelowna Owls withstanding an early Walnut Grove barrage, and then hanging on late for the-61 victory.

It was the first provincial basketball championship for the Kelowna senior girls in school history while the second-place finish represented a school0-best for Walnut Grove.

Greg Laychak Black Press